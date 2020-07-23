Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

