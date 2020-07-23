Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 762,487 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $19,424,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,558,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 83,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

