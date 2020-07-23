Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,865 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $391.64. 52,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

