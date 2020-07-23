Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 699 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 597.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of IBM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.48. 136,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

