Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media makes up 1.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Outfront Media by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OUT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,272. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

