Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEL. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. 6,774,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.