Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.81.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.00. 6,774,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.20. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

