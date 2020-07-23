Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.25. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEL. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

KEL stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.20. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $338.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.82.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

