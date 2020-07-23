Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

