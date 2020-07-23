Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

NYSE KMB traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.38. 2,291,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,428. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

