Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

KMB stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 84,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

