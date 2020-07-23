Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 17,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 826,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,485,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.