Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.83. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 17,663 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.