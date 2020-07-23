KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 498,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 46,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,073. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

