KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.