KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $280.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.