KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 47,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.