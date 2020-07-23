KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $781.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,564.83. The company had a trading volume of 582,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,758.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

