KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $321,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

