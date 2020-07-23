KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,585. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

