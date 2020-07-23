KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,914. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

