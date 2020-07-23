KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,718 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

