KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $159.58. 63,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

