KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 586 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.05. 27,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average is $177.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

