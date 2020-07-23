Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,717. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,426.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,714. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Knight Equity lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

