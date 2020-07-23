LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

