Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of down 10-15% yr/yr to $3.14-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.90-8.70 EPS.

Shares of LII stock opened at $257.77 on Thursday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $265.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.67.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

