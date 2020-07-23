Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.90-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.207-3.396 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.90-8.70 EPS.

LII stock opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.00. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $265.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.67.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.