Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

