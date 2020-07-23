Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.96. 40,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

