Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 130,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 900,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000.

VNQ stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 132,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

