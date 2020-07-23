Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $745,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. 46,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,672. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

