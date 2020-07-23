Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

