Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,132 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

NYSE:KMB traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.92. 103,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

