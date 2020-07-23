Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.30. 89,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.97. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

