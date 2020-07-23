Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $8,658,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 294,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

