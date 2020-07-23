Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.90. 8,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

