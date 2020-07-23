Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.64. 74,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

