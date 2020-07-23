Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $24,010,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,306. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

