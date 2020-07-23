Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $269.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.44.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

