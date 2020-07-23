Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

