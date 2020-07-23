Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 6,826 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

K traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,935. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

