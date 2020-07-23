Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.13. 33,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

