Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.95. 739,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,789,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a market cap of $639.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.