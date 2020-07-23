Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.04. 35,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.10. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

