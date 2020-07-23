Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,175. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

