Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 275.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BCE by 423.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 621.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,409. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

