Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 142,561 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

NYSE DE traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $177.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,619. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

