Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $12 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $235,611,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

RSG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

