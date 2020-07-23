Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Southern by 9.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 596,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 474,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Southern stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 190,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

